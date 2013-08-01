JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 Investec Plc said on Thursday operating profit in the three months to end-June remained flat as a rise in costs crimped growth.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said total operating income was up 4 percent while operating costs increased by a similar margin.

Loans and advances shrunk 4 percent to 17.7 billion pound ($26.8 billion) but impairment losses also fell by 6 percent.

Third party assets under manangement decreased by 4 percent to 105.8 billion pounds.

Investec's shares are up 13 percent this year in Johannesburg, beating a 6.5 percent decline by the banking index .