JOHANNESBURG May 18 South Africa's Investec
reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday
buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking
businesses.
Investec, which is also listed in London, said
adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the year to end-March rose
to 48.3 pence from 41.3 pence a year earlier.
"The Asset Management and Wealth and Investment businesses
have benefited from higher funds under management supported by
rising market levels," the company said in a statement.
It raised its full-year dividend to 23 pence per share from
21 pence a year earlier.
