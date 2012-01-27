* Investec plans to pay 32 mln euro in cash
* Deal will help it bulk up in wealth management
By David Dolan and Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN/JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 Investec
has agreed to buy Irish unlisted broker and wealth
manager NCB for 32 million euros ($42 million), as part of the
South African bank's strategy to cut its reliance on traditional
lending.
Investec, a $1.9 billion investment bank and fund manager,
said it planned to pay for NCB in cash, although it could issue
preference or ordinary shares to help fund the deal.
Buying NCB will give Investec control of a firm with a
presence in corporate finance, equities and fixed income. NCB
also has 1.3 billion euro in assets under management in its
wealth business, an increasingly important focus for Investec.
Investec has been bulking up in wealth management and other
fee-generating businesses, to offset slack demand for credit and
as tougher regulations tie up more capital.
"As a small bank you just do not have the funding advantage
to compete in the lending game," said Patrice Rassou, head of
equities at Sanlam Investment Management.
"While a lot of these (wealth) businesses are linked to the
markets, there's a lot more annuity income from fees that you
levy on clients."
Investec's CEO for Ireland, Michael Cullen, said the deal
would complement its existing capital markets operations in
Ireland and help it further expand into fee-based businesses.
Investec, which is also listed in London, last year
acquired mid-sized British investment bank Evolution Group for
233 million pounds.
Previously it acquired another UK firm, Rensburg Sheppards,
which it has since rebranded as Investec Wealth & Investment.
Asset and wealth management account for about 40 percent of
the bank's operating income, compared with 29 percent in 2010.
Investec's full-year profit in May fell by 5 percent, hit by
exposure to Irish real estate through its private banking
business.
Shares of Investec were flat in Johannesburg trade at 48.94
rand at 0930 GMT, slightly outperforming a 0.3 percent drop in
the benchmark Top-40 index.