BRIEF-UDR reports Q1 FFO of $0.45 per share
* Q1 revenue $243.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $240.7 million
Sept 15 Investec Plc :
* Has reached an agreement to sell its Irish intermediated mortgage business Start Mortgage Holdings Ltd along with certain other Irish mortgage assets
* To sell Irish intermediated mortgage business to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds
* Transaction group includes all of start and certain other Irish mortgage-related financial assets and liabilities
* Funding line to transaction group, which was approximately 270 million stg as at March 31, 2014, is to be repaid entirely at completion
* Estimated that this transaction will result in an increase in adjusted EPS from 38.0p to 40.0p
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of Investec Plc is expected to increase from 8.8 pct at March 31, 2014 to approximately 11.1 pct
* Completion is expected towards end of 2014 and is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces record first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46