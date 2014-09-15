Sept 15 Investec Plc :

* Has reached an agreement to sell its Irish intermediated mortgage business Start Mortgage Holdings Ltd along with certain other Irish mortgage assets

* To sell Irish intermediated mortgage business to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds

* Transaction group includes all of start and certain other Irish mortgage-related financial assets and liabilities

* Funding line to transaction group, which was approximately 270 million stg as at March 31, 2014, is to be repaid entirely at completion

* Estimated that this transaction will result in an increase in adjusted EPS from 38.0p to 40.0p

* Common equity tier 1 ratio of Investec Plc is expected to increase from 8.8 pct at March 31, 2014 to approximately 11.1 pct

* Completion is expected towards end of 2014 and is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: