Oct 15 Investec Specialist Bank, a division of investment bank and asset manager Investec , said it appointed Christian Hess as head of its newly created financial sponsor transaction group.

He was a founder member of UBS Financial Sponsor Group and the founder of Hess & Co Capital Advisors, Investec said.

Hess was also a partner at Compass Partners International LLP. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)