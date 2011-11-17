* H1 operating profit 223.63 mln pounds vs 228.16 mln pounds

* Hit by private bank exposure to Irish property

* Shares down 2.3 percent (Adds CEO, fund manager comments)

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 - Investec, the South African investment bank and asset manager, posted a 2 percent decline in first-half earnings on Thursday, hit by a loss at its private banking business and a sharp drop in deal flow.

Investec, which is also listed in London, has been expanding its wealth and asset management business to cut its dependence on lending and deals.

The bank is in the process of finalising its $374 million purchase of British investment bank Evolution Group, a deal that is expected to close by December and will boost Investec broking and wealth management arms.

"They have built up a great asset management business," said Nic Norman-Smith, a portfolio manager at Lentus Asset Management.

"While it doesn't generate the super-profits in the up-cycle that some of the other investment banking businesses does, it provides a great annuity revenue."

Asset and wealth management now account for nearly 40 percent of the bank's operating income, compared with 29 percent in 2010.

Given the uncertain outlook for the global economy, corporate clients are wary of taking on new debt, said Chief Executive Stephen Koseff.

"Life is tough at the moment," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. "There is low demand for credit."

Investec said operating profit before certain items totalled 223.63 million pounds ($353 million) in the six months to end-September, compared with 228.16 million pounds a year earlier.

Investec said it was hit by a 4.9 million pound private banking loss, hurt again by real estate in Ireland and Australia.

The bank in May posted a 5 percent decline in full-year profit, hit by its private bank's exposure to Irish real estate.

Operating profit at its investment banking unit fell by more than 90 percent, as corporate finance deal flow remains slow.

Bankers have said that corporations in South Africa, Africa's biggest economy and a major trading partner with Europe, are unlikely to do deals as long as there is uncertainty about the outlook for Europe.

Bad loan costs were up nearly 17 percent.

Shares of Investec, which are down about 16 percent so far this year, were down 2.3 percent at 46.30 rand at 1141 GMT. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Jane Merriman)