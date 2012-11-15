JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Investec, the
South African bank and asset manager, reported a slight decline
in first-half profit on Thursday, hit by lower income from
lending, investments and trading.
Investec, also listed in London, has been squeezed
by its exposure to crisis-hit Europe and tepid demand for credit
in many of its markets.
The bank said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
15.1 pence in the six months to end-September, compared with
17.6 pence a year earlier.
The bank had earlier flagged that it expected flat profit.
Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending,
totalled 349.7 million pounds, compared with 364.7 million
pounds a year earlier.
Investment income slid 11 percent, it said, due to weaker
performance in its UK fixed income and investment portfolios.
Investec has been bulking up its asset management business
to generate more fees and cut its reliance on lending.
The bank said it would continue to focus on building up the
wealth management.
Shares of Investec were down nearly 2 percent in
Johannesburg trade.