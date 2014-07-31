BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
JOHANNESBURG, July 31 South African investment bank Investec on Thursday reported a one percent rise in first-quarter operating income, while bad debt losses fell 17 percent.
The asset manager, also listed in London, said loans and advances were unchanged at 17.2 billion pounds ($29 billion) while third party assets under management were 114.9 billion pounds in the three months to end June, an increase of five percent.
Investec, which has been hit by souring economies in its key markets in the United Kingdom and Australia, said the sale of some businesses to the Bank of Queensland became effective on Thursday.
It is also working on a separate sale for its UK-based mortgage business, Kensington. ($1 = 0.5916 British Pounds) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: