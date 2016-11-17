(Adds CEO, analyst comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 Investec is
looking to build its Irish wealth management business via
acquisitions, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the
Anglo-South African financial services group reported higher
first-half profit.
Investec, which is listed in both Johannesburg and
London, has been offloading assets including its mortgage
lending division in Britain to focus on asset management,
investment banking and wealth management.
Stephen Koseff, a near four-dacade company veteran who took
over as chief executive in 1997, said the wealth management
business in the Ireland needed to be scaled up.
"In Ireland, we have a business that is well set but just
needs scale, so that's an area where we could look to
consolidate and make some acquisitions to the extent that they
are available," Koseff told analysts and reporters at Investec's
results presentation.
Investec reported a 20 percent rise in diluted headline
earnings per share to 24 cents, putting its shares on course in
both London and Johannesburg for their biggest one-day gain in
nearly five months.
The stock was up 3.8 percent and 4.2 percent in London and
Johannesburg respectively, outpacing both the pan-European STOXX
600 and the JSE Top-40 index.
"The operational performance was quite strong and assets
under management also doing a little bit better than we
thought," one Johannesburg-based analyst said.
The wealth business, which reported a 14 percent rise in
operating profit, entered Hong Kong earlier this year.
The asset management business grew operating profit by 16.6
percent, while funds under its custody grew to 89.8 billion
pounds from 75.7 billion pounds in March, Investec said.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Mark Potter)