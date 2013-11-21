Nov 21 Investec PLC :
* H1 operating profit decreased 2.3 pct to 222.8 mln stg (2012:
228.1
mln stg)
* Maintains dividends per share of 8 pence
* Overall results negatively impacted by depreciation of the
average rand:
pounds sterling exchange rate
* Sharp fall in the rand without which we would have shown a 13
pct increase in
earnings -CEO
* H1 diluted heps of 14.8 pence versus 14.9 pence last year
* Net asset value per share decreased 2.7 pct to 374.0 pence
* In Australia, review of business was undertaken and number of
businesses
subsequently closed down
* In Australia, continuing operations reported an operating
profit of A$11.9
million
* Impairments have decreased by 28.2 percent
* Whilst economic conditions remain mixed, the overall group is
improving in