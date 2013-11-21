Nov 21 Investec PLC : * H1 operating profit decreased 2.3 pct to 222.8 mln stg (2012: 228.1

mln stg) * Maintains dividends per share of 8 pence * Overall results negatively impacted by depreciation of the average rand:

pounds sterling exchange rate * Sharp fall in the rand without which we would have shown a 13 pct increase in

earnings -CEO * H1 diluted heps of 14.8 pence versus 14.9 pence last year * Net asset value per share decreased 2.7 pct to 374.0 pence * In Australia, review of business was undertaken and number of businesses

subsequently closed down * In Australia, continuing operations reported an operating profit of A$11.9

million * Impairments have decreased by 28.2 percent * Whilst economic conditions remain mixed, the overall group is improving in