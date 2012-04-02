BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated
* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash
SINGAPORE, April 2 Specialist lender and asset management firm Investec is looking to spin off its aircraft leasing business in Singapore in a business trust listing, raising between $600-800 million, as early as June, IFR reported on Monday.
The deal, which would be the first of its kind in Asia, is led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Singapore is a major hub for both airlines and the aerospace business in Asia, which is expected to be the fastest growing aviation market in the world, thanks to the region's strong economic growth.
IFR said Investec's fund is likely to be more of a yield play, so will be more closely comparable with Singapore's other listed business trusts.
MILAN, June 9 The board of regional Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday approved a no-confidence motion against Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini, a source close to the matter said, in a move that is likely to delay the bank's restructuring plan.