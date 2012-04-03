SINGAPORE, April 2 Specialist lender and asset
management firm Investec is looking to spin off its aircraft
leasing business in Singapore in a business trust listing,
raising between $600-800 million, as early as June, IFR reported
on Monday.
The deal, which would be the first of its kind in Asia, is
led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and
Credit Suisse, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Singapore is a major hub for both airlines and the aerospace
business in Asia, which is expected to be the fastest growing
aviation market in the world, thanks to the region's strong
economic growth.
IFR said Investec's fund is likely to be more of a yield
play, so will be more closely comparable with Singapore's other
listed business trusts.