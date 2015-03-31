Sterling steadies below $1.30 as focus turns to BoE
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
March 31 Investec Wealth & Investment, a part of Investec Group Plc, on Tuesday said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.
In her new role, Warren will manage all aspects of the firm's digital relationship with clients and oversee the development of a new simplified advice-based online investment management service, Investec said.
Warren has been with Investec Group from 1994 and was appointed as head of business projects in 2004. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto)
LONDON, May 9 Shares in British tech firm Micro Focus plunged on Tuesday after revenues at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business, which it is buying, fell in the last quarter.