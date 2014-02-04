MILAN Feb 4 Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial may consider buying into a capital hike
regional lender Banca Carige is expected to launch
soon once the terms of the operation are known, a source close
to Investindustrial said on Tuesday.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday
Investindustrial, which has just sold its entire stake in Banca
Popolare di Milano, could invest in Genoa-based
Carige.
The source told Reuters reports about Investindustrial
interest were groundless at this stage but did not rule out a
future involvement once the terms of the rights issue are
defined and the bank has a clear industrial plan.
Carige is one of 15 Italian banks subject to a health check
by the European Central Bank, and one of four planning to tap
markets to repair balance sheets ravaged by bad loans during the
country's longest post-war recession.
Carige, which needs to raise 800 million euros ($1.08
billion) to boost its capital, has not announced a timetable for
the transaction.
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
