MILAN Oct 30 Italian private equity fund
Investindustrial is not interested in buying assets of insurer
Milano Assicurazioni which could be sold for antitrust
reasons, the fund's head Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.
Bonomi is also management board chairman of mid-sized
Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano, in which his
fund has a stake.
"At the moment, from a financial point of view we are
focused on Pop Milano. I don't think we would be interested in
another adventure in the same sector," he said on the sidelines
of an event.
There has been press speculation Investindustrial could buy
Milano Assicurazioni assets that the Unipol-Fonsai
group must sell to meet the antitrust regulator's
demands.
(Reporting By Massimo Gaia)