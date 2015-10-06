BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Qtrly net earnings per equivalent Class A share outstanding $2,469
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
NEW YORK Oct 6 William Ackman, head of hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Tuesday that market volatility was being driven by short-term money without regard to long-term economic fundamentals and that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was the most undervalued stock among his top holdings.
"There is a huge amount of money that moves without regard to long-term economic fundamentals," said Ackman at a Bloomberg investor conference in New York. Ackman added that the volatility was creating opportunities for long-term fundamental investors looking to pick up undervalued stocks. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.