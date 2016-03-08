(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, March 8 In an increasingly anxious
world, more financial advisers are fine-tuning their bodies with
yoga to clear their thinking and make the right financial
choices.
So the next time you walk into a financial planner's office,
do not be surprised if you find your money guru on a yoga mat,
in a downward-dog pose.
Financial planner Cary Carbonaro is one of them.
"Yoga centers you and forces you to slow down, like a total
reset of your buttons," said the New York- and Florida-based
author of "The Money Queen's Guide," and a yoga practitioner.
"So even if my clients are freaking out, they have to go through
me first, and I won't let them make bad financial decisions."
Carbonaro is part of a growing movement in the United States
of yoga practitioners, now numbering some 36.7 million
Americans, according to a new study by Yoga Journal and Yoga
Alliance, up from 20.4 million four years ago.
Planner Leon LaBrecque of Troy, Michigan, took up yoga
around 15 years ago as part of his martial-arts training, but
quickly found that it had advantages in the workplace. LaBrecque
practices his yoga breathing when the market gets agitated, and
says it helps him make better decisions.
"It gives me grounding in my day-to-day practice, helps me
focus on the big picture, and takes away all the little
details," he said.
A MOMENT OF MINDFULNESS
Talk of body poses and proper breathing might seem, well, a
bit touchy-feely when financial planning is such a serious and
quantitative field. But it makes sense to Hedy Kober, an
assistant psychology professor at Yale University, who runs its
Clinical and Affective Neuroscience Laboratory.
"From many studies we know that mindfulness improves our
attention to detail and ability to concentrate," she said.
"Research also shows that if you delay your decision-making by
even just a few seconds, those decisions tend to be much more
accurate. So mindfulness gives you the ability to pause and
think things through more fully."
Mindfulness also roots out many of our usual thinking
biases, she said, which should lead to better financial
decision-making. One of those brain hiccups is the "negativity
bias," in which negative events tend to impact our thinking much
more than positive ones.
It also helps prevent the "sunk cost bias," which holds that
if we have already put lots of money into something, we are
unlikely to sell, even if the investment is a turkey.
A moment of mindfulness can save you years of retirement
savings, too. Brad Barber and Terrance Odean, graduate college
professors in California, found people are generally lousy at
investing because of things like frequent trading and media
influence.
In comparison, the more relaxed contingent of buy-and-hold
investors beat frequent traders by 7 percent a year.
IT TAKES TWO
But no matter how enlightened and relaxed your financial
planner is, it is still your money. If you are the one who is
stressed out and demanding action, an adviser might not be able
to help.
That is why financial planner Bill Harris of Duxbury,
Massachusetts, now starts many planning sessions by doing
breathing exercises with his clients.
"It slows them down, and gets them in a different mindset,"
said Harris, who took up yoga a couple of years ago at the
advice of his wife, who is also a planner. "They really
appreciate it."
Michigan planner LaBrecque actually prefers clients who are
into yoga like himself. "When there are two yogis in a room, you
automatically get into it together," he said. "Yoga clients are
easier to deal with - there is a mellowness about them."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Matthew Lewis)