NEW YORK Feb 17 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday that Ukraine and Greece are major market risks, but that the biggest risk is the "illusion of liquidity."

"The biggest risk is this illusion of liquidity," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC. "History tells us that there isn't as much liquidity as people like to think there is when there is a major change in the market paradigm." (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Alden Bentley)