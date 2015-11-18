(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
By Sujata Rao
Nov 18 - Any short-term rise in U.S. interest rates won't
translate into a tightening cycle and will prove short-lived
under pressure from global deflation, according to one of
Europe's biggest investors, which also predicts "unlimited" euro
zone stimulus.
Pascal Blanque, Chief Investment Officer at the 954 billion
euro ($1.02 trillion) Amundi Asset Management, was alone at last
year's Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in forecasting
the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates in 2015.
That prophecy has come close to being fulfilled even in
event of a December move that is currently priced by markets.
A year on, Blanque reckons that while the Fed could make a
tentative move in coming months, its move will be
"self-defeating", bringing a flood of European and Japanese cash
into U.S. Treasuries to escape near-zero yields at home.
That will drive up the dollar and prevent any steepening of
the U.S. yield curve, he says, also noting a broadly
deflationary global environment and lacklustre U.S. job market.
"There are no compelling reasons for the Fed to hike but
they may decide to do something. If they do, it will be
short-lived and self defeating, don't expect much impact,"
Blanque told the Reuters investment outlook summit on Wednesday.
"On balance, I think monetary policy in the West will err on
the accommodative side. Medium term, the next big (Fed) move
will not be up but down. The question that may be faced some
time is not of less (quantitative easing) and higher interest
rates but the opposite," he said at the summit held at the
Reuters office in London.
In contrast, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan
have indicated plans to expand their money printing programmes
and Blanque said ECB boss Mario Draghi's "do what it takes"
pledge should be taken seriously. He forecasts more deposit rate
cuts and QE for a "reasonably unlimited" time.
"What is important when you are running QE is that people
think there are unlimited territories. And basically no time
deadline. It can drive interest rates in negative... even more
negative territory," he added.
LIQUIDITY-DRIVEN CRISIS, SELECTIVE EM BUYING;
But while central bank money-printing has soothed investors,
Blanque warns that current benign conditions may mask the seeds
of a future global crisis, stemming, ironically, from shrinking
liquidity in securities markets.
Investors have raised concern about the disappearance of
"market maker" banks that facilitated trading by holding
securities on their own books. Liquidity on emerging and
junk-rated bonds is especially affected by new regulations which
make it costly for banks to hold risky assets on balance sheets.
"We are living in a paradox of tranquility. There is excess
macro liquidity because of QE and central banks but
deteriorating micro liquidity especially in the bond space,"
Blanque said, adding liquidity risks were not adequately priced.
"I am convinced that the next crisis, tension area, will be
linked to liquidity."
For the time being however, he sees fears of an emerging
debt crisis especially among companies, as overdone. In fact
Amundi is noting a pick-up in appetite for emerging markets,
which have seen a huge capital exodus in the past two years amid
slowing growth and plunging exchange rates.
But rather than buying emerging assets en masse, investors
will focus on markets that can capitalise on domestic demand
rather than exports and are seeing a recovery in economic
growth, Blanque said.
"We will see inflows back in the so-called emerging markets
space very much on a discriminating basis. I am seeing appetite
growing to play the combination of cheap currency and growth
rebalancing."
"My main conviction in EM is in ASEAN," he said referring to
the South-east Asian trade bloc that comprises countries such as
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Philippines.
Blanque had also three years ago correctly called a bounce
in European equities. He expects the gains to extend into 2016,
on back of central bank stimulus, better growth in the once
crisis-hit region, robust dividends and lower oil prices.
"The rally will continue...Systemic risks are behind us," he
said, adding that U.S. equities on the other hand were
displaying "bubble type" characteristics.
