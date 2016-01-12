(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Jan 12 To judge from sky-high Wall
Street salaries, managing money is such a complicated task that
it is worth a hefty price.
Could mere mortals ever hope to try their hand at it and
save a few bucks?
Helaine Olen and Harold Pollack say yes.
They are the co-authors of the new book "The Index Card: Why
Personal Finance Doesn't Have to be Complicated," which offers
ten rules that regular people can follow to manage their own
money, without getting a degree in finance or paying high fees.
What you need to know is so straightforward, they argue,
that it can be written down on a single card and posted on your
fridge. The idea came about in 2013, after Olen, a personal
finance journalist, and Pollack, a professor at the University
of Chicago, talked about it during a video chat, which later
went viral (bit.ly/1isBksz).
We sat down with Olen to talk about what those simple money
principles are, and why they remain so elusive for most of us.
Q: Why do so many of us pay professionals so much money to
manage our portfolios?
A: We are all pitched the idea that managing money is really
hard, and that professionals have some special secret that can
help you. In fact, most of this stuff is pretty basic, and can
be put on a single index card.
I get that people are legitimately busy, and that money
management is a task they find unpleasant. So it tends to be put
off, or given to someone else like a financial adviser. Since
they are the experts, they should know what they are doing,
right? But the majority of advisers aren't even legally bound to
act in the best interests of their clients. People don't even
realize that.
Q: When Harold Pollack's index card went viral (bit.ly/1Le1Xzg),
did you realize how much of an effect it would have?
A: The exact opposite, actually. We had talked about it in
an interview, but then without thinking much about it, he took
an index card from his daughter's knapsack, scrawled some
thoughts on it with a Sharpie, and put a picture of it online.
Then it just took off. I guess it distilled a lot of things that
people knew into a simple, easy-to-understand format.
Q: So what are a few of these simple tips?
A: Save 10-20 percent of your money. Pay down credit-card
debt, ideally the full amount every month. Max out your
retirement accounts, at least up to the amount of the employer
match. Don't invest in individual stocks. Use broad, low-fee
index funds instead. Make sure you are properly insured. Only
buy a home when you are financially ready, not because you think
you have to.
Q: Reuters: You have been pretty outspoken that the 401(k)
system is not working, and that the system is stacked against
most of us. How does that jibe with this book, which suggests
people can take control of their future?
A: It is true that I don't think that the 401(k) system
works for everyone. On the other hand, it is a fact that we all
live within it. I can't get up on my high horse and say we
should all boycott 401(k)s. I use mine, and you should use
yours, if you have one.
But of course I would like to see the system improved. It is
what we have, and we all have to learn how to best take
advantage of it. The more attention people pay to investment
fees, for instance, the lower they will go.
Q: Since these money precepts are so simple, where do most
people go off-track?
A: They go off-track in terms of not saving enough. Half of
Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck, and don't have any
emergency savings at all. The second place where they go
off-track is that they think their financial adviser is their
pal, and is always doing what is in their best interest. That is
not always true.
