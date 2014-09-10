Sept 10 Famed U.S. short seller Carson Block,
head of research firm Muddy Waters LLC, is shorting Chinese
online lottery platform 500.com, Block said on
Wednesday.
Block, who has exposed accounting problems at a slew of
Chinese companies, said the lottery company had some "red
flags," including an uncertain regulatory environment. He spoke
on the sidelines at a public event at Baruch College on
Wednesday.
"We're short it," Block said. "As we termed it, it's in a
legally somewhat gray area because the licensing regime is not
clear, is not finalized."
Block first said he was shorting the stock at a conference
earlier in the week as well, though that conference was not
public.
