NEW YORK Oct 16 Short seller Carson Block, the
founder of research firm Muddy Waters LLC who has exposed
accounting problems at a slew of Chinese companies, said on
Thursday that he is seriously considering launching a hedge fund
investment firm.
"We are more so than ever very seriously considering
becoming a fund manager, but it would not be the same sort of
Muddy Waters 8,000-page reports," Block told Reuters. "When
you're running a fund management business, it takes a lot of
resources to put those out."
Block said his hedge fund firm would combine activism with
long-short strategies but with an emphasis toward betting
against companies.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane
Craft)