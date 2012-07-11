July 11 Jeffrey Gundlach is once again proving
to be the king of bonds when it comes to raising money from
investors.
Gundlach's flagship DoubleLine Capital bond fund took in
$11.5 billion in new money during the first half of 2012, almost
as much as the next two funds combined, data from mutual fund
tracking firm Morningstar shows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond fund, with $28.4
billion in assets, is one of the industry's fastest growing bond
mutual funds. DoubleLine Capital LP manages more than $38
billion.
Vanguard's Total Bond Market Index fund ranked
second in terms of inflows, taking in $6.7 billion in new money.
The industry giant, Bill Gross's PIMCO Total Return Fund
fund, attracted $5.8 billion in new money. The
flagship Pacific Investment Management Company fund is the
world's largest bond fund with $263 billion in assets.
Overall, Morningstar reports the universe of
intermediate-term bond funds took in $53.29 billion in the
first-half of the year. The rush of money into bond funds comes
at a time that retail investors are avoiding risk in the face of
weak economic growth in the United States and continuing
economic turmoil in the euro zone.
Cameron Brandt, an analyst with EPFR Global, attributes the
large inflows to less investor confidence with equity markets.
"Two big blowups in the equity side over the past 10 years
has accelerated their decision to move their portfolios to fixed
income," he said. "There's a lot of unease out there."
Gundlach, who was bestowed the "King of Bonds" title by
Barron's last year, led the first quarter as well in investor
inflows. His Total Return Bond fund saw $6.4 billion in inflows
during that period, which was then four times the amount Gross's
fund brought in.
But in terms of performance, PIMCO's flagship fund trumped
DoubleLine's.
With a gain of 5.75 percent, PIMCO's flagship fund had the
best first-half returns for large bond funds. The Doubleline
Total Return Fund was up 4.66 percent for the year, and
Vanguard's main fund was up 2.4 percent.
Meanwhile, Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income, a tiny $113
million fund, saw 10.8 percent increase, the biggest percentage
gain for the year among funds tracked by Morningstar.
Gundlach founded DoubleLine Capital after his nasty split
with former employer TCW Group Corp in December 2009. The two
sued one another last year, but settled in December without
disclosing terms.