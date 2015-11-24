(Adds assets under management and titles)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 24 Bridgewater Associates' Pure
Alpha II Fund, managed by Ray Dalio, Robert Prince and Greg
Jensen, is up 1.97 percent so far in November for a year-to-date
total return of 9.5 percent, two people familiar with the fund's
performance said on Tuesday.
Pure Alpha has $81 billion in assets under management and
employs a traditional hedge fund strategy that actively bets on
the direction of various securities, including stocks, bonds,
commodities and currencies, by predicting macroeconomic trends.
The fund has returned 13 percent since inception in 1991.
A subset of the fund, Pure Alpha Major Markets, which has
approximately $15 billion in assets rose 4 percent for the month
and has returned 14.8 percent for the year, according to the
sources.
Bridgewater has been faring better than many alternative
asset managers that have struggled to perform during these rocky
markets. For example, HFR's global macro index so far this year
is down 1.57 percent.
Hedge fund managers including Armored Wolf and Fortress
Investment Group Inc as well as asset management firm BlackRock
Inc have shuttered some macro funds as they have
consistently underperformed their benchmarks.
Dalio is founder, chairman and co-chief investment officer
of Bridgewater, the world's largest hedge fund with $155 billion
in assets under management. Prince is co-chief investment
officer and Jensen is co-CIO and co-CEO of the firm.
Bridgewater also manages the $70 billion All Weather fund
which uses a "risk parity" strategy that attempts to balance
risk across a variety of asset classes throughout various market
conditions. That fund is down 1.10 percent so far in November
and minus 4.50 percent for the year, the sources said.
All Weather's annualized return since inception in 1996 is
8.2 percent.
Risk-parity managers allocate on an equal-risk-weighted
basis to major asset classes that they believe will offer
distinctive portfolio characteristics under different economic
regimes. Risk-parity funds typically invest in at least global
stocks, bonds, and inflation-hedging assets such as commodities.
In most cases, because the risk approach leads to a high
nominal allocation to bonds, the managers use leverage to
increase the volatility to a desired level and therefore improve
the expected return of the portfolio.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Lisa Shumaker)