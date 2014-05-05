NEW YORK May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett said on
Monday he had no desire to "go to war" with Coca-Cola Co
and that U.S. companies were doing well under the current tax
code.
"We had no desire, never will have a desire to go to war
with Coca-Cola," Buffett told CNBC regarding Berkshire's
decision to abstain from the shareholder vote on Coca-Cola's
equity compensation plan for executives, even though Buffett
thought the plan was excessive.
Buffett told CNBC he had not spoken to Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar
Kent since the company's annual meeting on April 23.
Buffett, responding to criticism from activist investor Carl
Icahn regarding Buffett's decision to abstain from the
shareholder vote, said, "I think our style actually would be
more effective than the style that might be proposed by Carl."
Buffett also said U.S. companies were flourishing under the
current U.S. tax code.
"American business, I will tell you, whether it's Berkshire
Hathaway or Pfizer or Apple, are doing wonderfully under this
tax code."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)