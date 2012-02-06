By Mitch Lipka
Feb 6 Heather Peters' win in a Los Angeles
small claims court against Honda Motor Co has all the
makings of a David vs. Goliath battle, but some experts are
skeptical it will spur angry consumers nationwide to do what she
did: abandon complaint lines, class-action suits and lawyers,
and just go it alone through the legal system.
Peters won a $9,867 judgement against the automaker after
she complained that her 2006 hybrid only got 30 miles to the
gallon, not the 50 she said Honda led her to expect.
To file the suit, she opted out of a class action that
included some 200,000 consumers and that is proposing a
settlement that would amount to a fraction of her judgment
amount.
"The wonderful news here is consumers can fight back. The
headline is: 'Consumers win this round,'" says John Mattes, a
San Diego-based consumer attorney who runs his own practice.
"She opened the door for consumers all over the country. The
consumer army marching into small claims court is a very
powerful force."
Mattes says he'd love to see a message sent by consumers to
companies - and also to class-action lawyers who sometimes
collect more than the class of people they're representing.
But not every consumer can sue every company they have a
beef with. In the first place, many consumer contracts on
everything from credit cards to cellular phone contracts to car
rental agencies have clauses that require consumers to go to
arbitration instead of filing lawsuits.
Other clauses require consumers to waive their right to
participate in class-action suits. (These clauses are
controversial and there has been some push-back; last week the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority sued Charles Schwab Corp
, accusing the online brokerage of adding a provision to
account agreements that would preclude customers from starting
or joining class actions against the firm.)
As much as some would like to see Peters' maneuver become
the foundation of a grassroots effort to upset the often
consumer unfriendly class-action settlements, those who deal
with these cases are skeptical it will lead to a groundswell.
UPHILL BATTLE
Some reasons they cite is Peters' legal training (which most
consumers don't have), the amount of time it can take to wage a
court battle, the ability for the defense to appeal, and a
general discomfort with going to court.
Peters, who had let her attorney's license lapse,
nevertheless is both trained in and has practiced law.
"Is a regular person really going to be able to tangle with
Honda like that?" asks Robert Bodzin, a partner at the law firm
of Burnham Brown in Oakland, California. "Most people without
legal training are so afraid of going into the courtroom on
their own - that alone is going to stop a lot of people," says
Karen Kahle, a product liability and class-action attorney with
Steptoe & Johnson in West Virginia.
Furthermore, Peters just won the first round in a fight that
could get big, expensive, ugly and protracted.
Appeals take time and move to a higher court, where hiring a
lawyer might be necessary.
"The thing to remember, however, is that Honda is already
promising to appeal and it may take years for this issue to be
finally resolved," says James Pizzirusso, a partner in Hausfeld
LLP's Washington, D.C. office.
Short of duking it out one on one, however, there is another
tack consumers can take that have an impact. Some attorneys
suggest that rather than piling into small claims court by
following Peters' win, consumers might try to send a message by
rejecting or objecting to the terms of a proposed settlement
with the idea of forcing a more favorable settlement.
Instead of tuning out the emails or letters they get saying
they're part of a class-action suit, Mattes tells consumers to
read the proposed settlement.
"If you don't like the deal that they've struck, then
consumers ought to say 'maybe I ought to go to small claims
myself.'"
Some consumer attorneys, like Dina Micheletti of Fazio
Micheletti in San Ramon, California, raise concerns that the
Honda case is an "anomaly" that will discourage consumers from
participating in valuable class-action suits. Most class-action
cases don't warrant consumers to opt out, she says.
Micheletti says she is concerned consumers will see this
case as a validation that small claims court could be a
substitute for class-action lawsuits. "The reality is that 99
percent of the time that simply is not true."
SMALL CLAIMS BENEFITS
Beyond this case and others of its scope, consumer advocates
still like the idea of small claims court. It remains a place
where consumers can fight their fights without a lawyer. There
are many reasons why it's a good place to bring your disputes.
The general rule of pursuing a case is be sure it's worth
the effort and expense. Is the amount more than the filing fee?
It can cost anything from $15 to more than $100 to pursue a
case. The maximum payout is $10,000 but can be as little as
$2,500, depending on the state.
"Wading into the small claims process with a small company,
somebody that does your driveway, the contractor that puts in
your bathroom sink upside down - those are times when it's well
worth it to go to small claims," Bodzin says.
As for Peters, she is renewing her law license and says
she'll support her fellow class members - they number about
200,000. The settlement proposes to pay out $100-$200 per
person, along with a voucher to get a discount on a new car
($500-$1,500, which can be sold) as well as an additional
warranty.
She may do even better with her new celebrity status: She's
now selling CDs of the evidence in her case for $15 and says
she'll represent anyone who wants to opt out of the settlement
for $50 a pop.