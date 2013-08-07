EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Aug 6 Global investment firm Cohen & Steers has decided to exit the private equity real estate space, according to an email from the head of the division.
"The firm has decided to no longer be active in the private equity real estate space," wrote Steve Coyle, chief investment officer for the firm's Global Realty Partners division, in an email. Coyle added that he and his team would leave the firm effective Aug. 9.
Cohen & Steers had $47.8 billion in assets as of June 30, the firm's website said. The firm focuses on investments in real assets, including real estate, infrastructure and commodities, the website added.
Representatives for Cohen & Steers were not available for further comment after normal business hours Tuesday.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.