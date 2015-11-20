* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit, click here
By Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 20 American consumers are
spending.
That's the message of top fund managers and strategists, who
say consumer resilience in the face of a slow-growing economy
may make the consumer sector a good place to invest in 2016.
"The consumer, we continue to spend money, we're happy to
spend money, when we're depressed we spend money," said Ed
Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research Inc in New York. "The
world is, once again, very dependent on the American consumer."
Participants at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
said falling unemployment, rising wages, low oil prices, cheap
imports and relatively low interest rates throughout 2016 will
encourage consumers to open their wallets more.
A series of high-profile earnings disappointments among
retailers, particularly clothing sellers, and U.S. government
reports suggesting spending has abated has worried some
investors.
But participants at the Summit said changing consumer habits
are a reason apparel companies have been hit, while other
companies have not.
"The question for me is simple: Why are people not buying
clothes?" said Mario Gabelli, who oversees $39.6 billion at
Gabelli & Co in Rye, New York. "Is it the weather? Is it
tourism? Retailers like O'Reilly are doing fantastic, retailers
like Home Depot are doing fantastic."
O'Reilly Automotive Inc, which has more than 4,400
auto parts retailers, is one of Gabelli's picks, even after its
share price had more than doubled since the start of 2014.
Gabelli said he is also focused on "changing consumer
patterns," such as how people now read ingredient labels more
carefully.
To that end, he owns General Mills Inc, which makes
Cheerios cereal but also owns Yoplait yogurt and recently bought
Annie's Inc, maker of organic macaroni-and-cheese.
MORE SAVING, MORE DOING
Summit participants made their assessments as Fed governors
suggested in speeches this month that it may finally be time to
raise interest rates for the first time since June 2006.
In the minutes from its latest meeting, the central bank
signaled that a December hike is possible so long as it remained
confident the labor market was healthy, wages will increase and
inflation can rise toward the Fed's preferred level.
Dean Maki, chief economist at billionaire Steven A. Cohen's
Point72 Asset Management in Stamford, Connecticut, noted that
consumer spending grew in the third quarter at a 3.2 percent
rate, dwarfing the rate of inflation.
"That's precisely what should happen when gasoline prices
fall: headline inflation declines, and real spending grows
faster," Maki said. "Consumer spending continues to be the main
driver of expansion."
Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital
Management, which invests $348 billion, expects wages in 2016 to
rise about 1.5 percentage points faster than inflation.
The Boston-based manager said rising wages could prompt
consumers to spend more online, helping brick-and-mortar
retailers such as home improvement specialist Home Depot Inc
that are ramping up their Internet presence.
She was also high on cars. Annual sales from General Motors
Co and others are potentially on track to eclipse the
approximately 17.35 million units sold in 2000.
"We still have a couple more years left for the auto up
cycle," Patel said. "It's one of the best real-time indicators
for what is the real health of the consumer."
SENTIMENT RISES
The outlook is different for clothing retailers, which have
struggled with excess inventory as shoppers hunt for bargains
online.
Gap Inc, Macy's Inc and Nordstrom Inc
are among retailers known for apparel whose results or outlooks
disappointed investors this month.
From mid-July to mid-November the Standard & Poor's Select
Retail Index fell as much as 18 percent, a much larger
drop than for stocks generally.
"I don't think that those retailers missing expectations can
really blame a weakening consumer, because others are clearly
benefiting," Maki said.
More broadly, summit guests noted that consumer sentiment
remains strong, having this year reached its highest since 2004,
according to University of Michigan data.
"It's rare that you see us entering a recession without
consumer confidence rolling over first, and we're not even close
to that, so that makes me feel better," said Gregory Peters, who
helps invest $565 billion as senior investment officer of
Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Dan Grebler)