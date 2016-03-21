March 21 Hedge fund Omega Advisors Inc and its
CEO Leon Cooperman received a Wells notice from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in March this year, according
to an investor letter viewed by Reuters.
While a Wells notice does not necessarily mean the
recipients have violated any law, the SEC issues the letter to
firms when it is planning to bring an enforcement action against
them.
"I was subpoenaed by the staff to appear for an interview on
March 11 and on the strong advice of my lawyers, I asserted my
Fifth Amendment right not to testify," Cooperman, who runs the
hedge fund, which has $7.4 billion under management as of Sept.
30, wrote in the investor letter.
Cooperman told CNBC that the Wells notice centered around
trading related to Atlas Pipeline Partners - a stock they had
owned for years, but no longer hold since 2007.
The Wells notice also concerns certain filings that the SEC
staff claims were not made on time, Cooperman said in the
letter.
In March 2015, Omega was subpoenaed by federal prosecutors
and regulators seeking information about its trading activities
in certain securities.
In the letter addressed to investors on Monday, Cooperman
said the government investigations were ongoing and could be
expanded.
"We believe we've done nothing wrong," Cooperman told CNBC.
(cnb.cx/1RvNyW9)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Jennifer Ablan
in New York)