By Ross Kerber
NEW YORK Nov 18 The U.S. economy can absorb a
series of interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve may start
making as early as next month, Vanguard Group's top bond
executive Gregory Davis said on Wednesday.
"Having rates rise ... 75 to 100 basis points in the next
year is digestible by the market," Davis said at the Reuters
Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.
Davis, global head of Vanguard's fixed income group which
manages over $900 billion, said it would be best for the Fed to
raise rates only gradually to be sure it is not snuffing out
economic growth.
But the time for rate hikes has arrived, Davis said, to give
policymakers more flexibility if future tightening is needed and
limit the risk that too much money flows into riskier
investments that investors may later regret.
"The longer you wait, it's also likely that you'll need to
become more aggressive in terms of the pace of future
tightenings," Davis said.
"If you're trying to navigate this process as cleanly as
possible, the ability to do it more gradually would be
beneficial because it allows you to stop, slow down or
accelerate as you need to."
Davis' comments fit the conventional wisdom of many
institutional investors who expect the Fed next month to raise
rates for the first time since 2006. His opinion is significant,
as a top bond executive whose products could be hurt by rising
rates.
Vanguard's fixed income group includes the $150 billion
Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund, the world's largest
bond fund, and actively managed funds such as the $53 billion
Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Bond Fund.
Davis said he expects the company's index funds would still
track their benchmarks if the Fed moves, while its active funds
have duration levels slightly longer than rivals whose managers
expect faster rate hikes.
Policymakers should go slowly since there are few signs of
inflation and plenty of slack remains in the labor market, Davis
said. "Being gradual is very important because you haven't
really seen that condition being met in terms of inflation
approaching its target," he said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)