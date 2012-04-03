By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 3 Boring has become beautiful.
Investors are flocking to dividend-paying stocks, known for
their predictability, as companies increased payouts to an
all-time high of $24.2 billion in first quarter, according to
S&P Indices on Tuesday.
The popularity in dividend-paying stocks stems from the low
interest-rate environment engineered by the Federal Reserve,
while corporations increased dividends as a result of stronger
balance sheets.
Last week, Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Co. announced the
launch of the Loomis Sayles Capital Income Fund to
pick up "attractively priced" dividend-paying stocks.
"We believe the Capital Income Fund can address the needs of
investors who are looking for a diversified equity income
alternative that can also access traditionally higher yielding
fixed income and other income producing opportunities," said
Income's co-manager, Warren Koontz.
S&P Indices said dividend net increases of $24.2 billion
during the first three months of this year is a 27.6 percent
rise from the first quarter of 2011. S&P Indices also reported
677 dividend increases during the first quarter of this year, a
32.7 percent jump over the 510 increases reported in during the
first quarter of 2011.
Thirty-one companies, of the approximately 7,000 that report
dividend information to S&P Indices, decreased their dividend in
the first quarter of this year.
"Dividends had another great quarter, with actual cash
payments increasing over 11 percent and the forward indicated
dividend rate reaching a new all-time high, with or without
Apple," says Howard Silverblatt, an index analyst at S&P.
Apple Inc. was the most famous dividend payer in
the first quarter.
Apple said in March it would pay its first dividend in 17
years and buy back $10 billion in stock, heeding investors who
urged it to return part of the $97.6 billion in cash amassed by
robust demand for iPhones and iPads.
Apple announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of $2.65
and will start making the dividend payment with the company's
2012 fiscal fourth quarter, which begins on July 1.