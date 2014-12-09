NEW YORK Dec 9 Doubleline Capital, overseen by closely watched investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday that it would launch the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund to investors on Monday.

The DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund expects to invest in dollar-denominated securities with an average effective duration of at least 10 years.

Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Vitaliy Liberman, a portfolio manager on DoubleLine's mortgage-backed securities team, are the portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)