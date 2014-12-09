NEW YORK Dec 9 Doubleline Capital, overseen by
closely watched investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday that
it would launch the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond
Fund to investors on Monday.
The DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund expects
to invest in dollar-denominated securities with an average
effective duration of at least 10 years.
Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment
officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Vitaliy Liberman, a portfolio
manager on DoubleLine's mortgage-backed securities team, are the
portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return
Bond Fund.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)