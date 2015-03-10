(Adds Gundlach's predictions on oil and gold; junk bond
exposure)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, March 10 Investors should not short
the U.S. dollar right now because the currency is showing few
signs that it is ready for a correction, DoubleLine Capital's
Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday.
While many hedge funds and big institutional investors are
massively long U.S. dollars, Gundlach told a conference call
webcast, this time "the consensus is right" and a contrarian
positioning could hurt a portfolio.
"Don't do it," he warned.
Gundlach, whose DoubleLine Capital managed $64 billion in
assets as of Dec. 31, said U.S. equities markets are signaling
that a strong dollar might not be a good thing for risk assets,
including U.S. equity markets, as it may import economic
weakness and deflation.
Gundlach said currency trends tend to last a very long time
and the U.S. dollar has shown no weakness. He also said the U.S.
economy is in better shape than the euro zone economies.
U.S. Treasury yields are higher than European sovereign
yields, making Treasuries, which are dollar-denominated,
attractive to European investors, Gundlach added.
Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient
investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S.
Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast,
because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical
factors, including aging demographics, were at play.
In a June 10, 2014 webcast, Gundlach said: "I still think
that, as I talked about way back in the later part of 2010,
early part of 2011, I thought the dollar was bottoming at that
point. I still believe that. I think that the dollar is likely
to move - break out here on the upside."
As measured by the Dollar Index, the U.S. dollar has
appreciated 22 percent to 98.582 against a basket of other
currencies, from 80.820 on the Dollar Index on June 10, 2014,
when Gundlach called for it to break out.
Gundlach has kept DoubleLine bond funds in all-dollar
denominated securities.
Gundlach said oil prices will drop to a "minor new low,"
below $43 a barrel, while gold prices could reach $1,400 an
ounce by year end.
Gundlach said he has quadrupled his junk bond exposure in
the firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in different
sectors of the fixed income universe, because "it got cheap."
The fund, with $3.9 billion in total assets, had record net
monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler, Alan
Crosby and Steve Orlofsky)