NEW YORK, April 7 DoubleLine Capital Chief
Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday that the Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates in June if economic data
stabilizes.
"The Fed wants to get off zero," Gundlach said on an
investor and media webcast. The weak March payrolls report may
not be enough to deter an interest-rate increase in mid-June,
Gundlach said.
"If the economy rolls over again," the Fed will have bullets
to cushion any kind of economic weakness, Gundlach said. The
U.S. central bank has kept overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008, but a number of officials have said an
increase will likely be considered at its June policy-setting
meeting.
Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient
investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S.
Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast,
because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical
factors, including aging demographics, were at play.
On Tuesday's webcast, Gundlach reiterated that inflation was
not an issue and that "I'm not really frightened by risk assets
right now."
DoubleLine has been increasing its exposure to high-yield,
or junk, bonds as they are now fairly valued instead of being
overly priced, Gundlach said. He also likes collateralized loan
obligations although they are much more difficult to purchase,
he said.
Asked about Treasuries, Gundlach said the yield on the
benchmark 10-year Treasury note should be "1.5 percent,
definitely more likely than 2.5 percent."
