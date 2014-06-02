June 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's Doubleline Capital said on Monday it had about $666 million of net inflows into its open-ended funds for May, the fourth consecutive month of new cash for the Los Angeles-based firm.

Gundlach's Doubleline Total Return Bond Fund had about $502 million inflows for the month, according to DoubleLine. DoubleLine Capital said the firm had about $1.6 billion inflows into its open-ended funds year-to-date. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)