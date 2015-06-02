(Adds quote from DoubleLine analyst; details on inflows)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 2 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Tuesday reported $661 million in net
additional investments in May, the 16th consecutive month it has
attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had
positive inflows in May.
The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $408 million last
month, compared with $633 million in April. It has $46.7 billion
in assets under management and invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
The fund, which marked its five-year anniversary in April,
delivered an annualized total return of 7.36 percent as of June
1, ranking it No. 1 in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond
category.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has been a beneficiary
of the net withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund
, which lost its crown as the biggest bond fund in the
world in April.
"The waves coming out of Newport Beach have diminished,"
Loren Fleckenstein, an analyst at DoubleLine, said referring to
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, which has seen net cash
withdrawals stabilize.
"We are happy to see increasing interest in our newer
strategies, including the DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund."
The DoubleLine Flexible Income Fund, which launched last
year on April 7, received a net inflow of $45.9 million in May,
a monthly record for the fund, DoubleLine said.
The previous largest net inflow for the DoubleLine Flexible
fund, which has broad flexibility to use various investment
strategies and to invest in a wide variety of fixed income
instruments, was $15.8 million in August 2014.
DoubleLine's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
various intermediate-term bonds, had net inflows of $87.9
million in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $816
million.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of
the fixed-income universe, including corporate securities, bank
debt, emerging-markets debt and Treasuries as well as mortgage-
backed securities. The fund has $4.3 billion in assets.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)