By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, July 1 DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Wednesday reported $477 million in net additional investments in June, the 17th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in June.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $81.7 million last month, compared with $408 million in May and $633 million in April. It has $46.3 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The continued slowdown in monthly net inflows into the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is notable, as the fund could be a bellwether for the intermediate-term bond fund category.

"Even as bond indices declined in June and as investors prepared for pending Federal Reserve action, it is encouraging to see DoubleLine continue to gather assets," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ. "Gundlach and team take on less interest rate risk than the Barclays Aggregate index, which should protect the funds as rates rise."

The Total Return fund, which marked its five-year anniversary in April, delivered an annualized total return of 6.83 percent as of June 30, ranking it No. 1 in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond category.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has been a beneficiary of the net withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund , which lost its crown as the biggest bond fund in the world in April.

Ron Redell, president of DoubleLine Funds, told Reuters: "Exterior factors with our competitors continue. We still see the effects of taking marketshare from our competitors."

DoubleLine's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in various intermediate-term bonds, had net inflows of $154.8 million in June, compared with $87.9 million in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $971 million.

The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of the fixed-income universe, including corporate securities, bank debt, emerging-markets debt and Treasuries as well as mortgage- backed securities. The fund has $4.4 billion in assets.

Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play.

The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital had $73 billion in assets under management as of March 31. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)