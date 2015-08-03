NEW YORK Aug 3 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Monday reported $688.7 million in net
additional investments in July, the 18th consecutive month it
has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive
inflows in July.
The Total Return fund attracted a net inflow of $390.4
million last month, compared with $81.7 million in June and $408
million in May and $633 million in April. It has $47.2 billion
in assets under management and invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)