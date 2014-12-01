NEW YORK Dec 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund giant Pimco, reported its 10th consecutive month of inflows
in November, totaling $1.16 billion, following a monthly inflow
of $2.38 billion in October, the highest this year.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Monday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended November with
net inflows of $819 million, compared with $1.82 billion in
October. That brought the fund's net inflows to $6.43 billion so
far in 2014.
DoublieLine's overall net inflows so far this year are $8.62
billion.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Alan Crosby)