NEW YORK Feb 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in
January of $3.04 billion.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the previous strongest
monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds was $2.67 billion in
February 2012.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the largest fund by
total assets of the DoubleLine Funds, also saw a record net
inflow last month of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous
largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)