July 10 David Einhorn, founder and president of
hedge fund Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that the
U.S. Federal Reserve's economic stimulus was "counterproductive"
and that he still favored Apple Inc.
Einhorn, known for his prescient call against Lehman
Brothers, said low interest rates as a result of economic
stimulus were "depressing" and kept savers from generating
income.
"I think it's actually counterproductive," Einhorn said
about the Federal Reserve's stimulus program, adding that it
lowers the standard of living and drives up food and oil prices.
He said he would suggest interest rates of 3 percent.
Einhorn said Apple, which he praised at this year's Ira Sohn
investing conference, was "the best big growth company we have."
Amazon.com Inc is "tough on its competitors"
because it does not "feel the need to make a profit," he said.