NEW YORK Aug 24 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that
turmoil in stock markets was creating opportunities for
investors, but could prevent the Federal Reserve from hiking
rates next month.
"This is a good time for investors. This is an easier time,
ironically, than it has been for the last few months because
value is being created," El-Erian told cable television network
CNBC. He added that "it's going to be very hard for the Fed to
move in September."
China shares sank nearly 9 percent Monday, while the dollar
and major commodities dropped sharply. European stocks
were more than 5 percent in the red and Wall Street
was braced for similar losses.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)