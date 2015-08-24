(Adds additional El-Erian comments)
NEW YORK Aug 24 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that
turmoil in stock markets was creating opportunities for
investors, but could prevent the Federal Reserve from hiking
interest rates next month.
El-Erian also said that equity markets could move "a lot
lower" since central bank policies had inflated share prices
"well beyond fundamentals."
"This is a good time for investors. This is an easier time,
ironically, than it has been for the last few months because
value is being created," El-Erian told cable television network
CNBC. He added that "it's going to be very hard for the Fed to
move in September."
"We are still well above what would be warranted by
fundamentals," El-Erian said, citing an "enormous faith in
central banks" combined with a lack of economic growth.
He said shares could extend their current plunge before
rebounding since "you've got to overshoot the fundamentals on
the downside to induce people back in."
China shares sank nearly 9 percent Monday, while the dollar
and major commodities dropped sharply. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
of top regional shares was last down 6.2 percent, and
the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
last down over 4 percent.
