By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 17 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Tuesday that
there were opportunities to invest actively in emerging markets
and that political pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve risked
eroding its autonomy.
El-Erian, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit in New York, said that markets had "overreacted" to
issues in the emerging markets.
While El-Erian said the outlook for emerging markets
remained "challenged," he added that there were opportunities,
albeit through active strategies rather than passive
exchange-traded funds.
"I wouldn't go out and buy an (emerging market) ETF,"
El-Erian said. "Active management is an important issue in this
asset class."
El-Erian also said that the push to "audit the Fed" posed a
risk to the U.S. central bank's ability to operate. He said the
sole reason why the Fed was able to help the United States avoid
a multiyear depression in 2008 and 2009 was because of its
autonomy from the political system.
"There's now a tendency for the politicians to get more
involved," El-Erian said. "I'm less worried that the Fed will
behave in a certain way because it has political pressure on it,
but I am worried that we risk eroding the operational autonomy
of the central bank."
El-Erian was referring to congressional efforts to subject
the Fed to a full audit, in addition to other measures proposed
by lawmakers that would limit the central bank's authority.
Republican lawmakers and some Democrats have made efforts to
rein in the U.S. central bank and make it more transparent.
El-Erian also reiterated that he saw a 70 percent
probability that the Fed in December would hike interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade.
El-Erian, who is widely followed for his economic and global
insights because he spent 15 years at the International Monetary
Fund, is the one-time heir apparent to Pimco co-founder Bill
Gross, who resigned from the bond giant over a year ago.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Jonathan Oatis)