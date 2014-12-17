(Adds quotes from Janus executive)
NEW YORK Dec 17 Janus Capital Group
said on Wednesday the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging
Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target
above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.
Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more
than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the
fund, which aims to provide a smoother investment experience in
a historically volatile asset class, potentially leading to
long-term capital appreciation.
"Emerging markets are a notoriously volatile asset class
that demands a disciplined, repeatable investment approach,"
said Drew Elder, head of U.S. intermediary distribution at
Janus. "We're excited to offer clients the capital appreciation
potential of emerging markets with the level of volatility
management needed to seek excess returns over a full market
cycle in a typically high-risk area of the market."
At the end of September, Janus Capital Group managed
approximately $174.4 billion in assets for shareholders, clients
and institutions around the globe.
Based in Denver, Janus also has offices in London, Milan,
Munich, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Melbourne, Paris, The
Hague, Zurich, Frankfurt, Dubai and Taipei.
