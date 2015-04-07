(Adds details on inflows into European equities)

NEW YORK, April 7 Inflows into Europe-focused equity exchange-traded funds reached a record $7.8 billion in March, posting inflows on every trading day of the month, according to data by TrimTabs Investment Research on Tuesday.

The insatiable appetite for European equities has been spurred by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro government bond-buying program, which began in early March.

"Record buying occurred even though returns turned negative," said David Santschi, chief executive officer of TrimTabs. "Contrarians should exercise caution on European stocks."

In a research note, TrimTabs reported that last month's record inflow of $7.8 billion, 14.3 percent of assets, into Europe equity ETFs smashed the previous record of $4.4 billion, 9.8 percent of assets, in February 2015.

These funds have not posted a single daily outflow since February 3. "Massive buying shows absolutely no sign of slowing," Santschi said. "Europe equity ETFs already issued $950 million on the first two days of April, which is equal to 1.8 percent of the funds' assets." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)