(Adds details on inflows into European equities)
NEW YORK, April 7 Inflows into Europe-focused
equity exchange-traded funds reached a record $7.8 billion in
March, posting inflows on every trading day of the month,
according to data by TrimTabs Investment Research on Tuesday.
The insatiable appetite for European equities has been
spurred by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
government bond-buying program, which began in early March.
"Record buying occurred even though returns turned
negative," said David Santschi, chief executive officer of
TrimTabs. "Contrarians should exercise caution on European
stocks."
In a research note, TrimTabs reported that last month's
record inflow of $7.8 billion, 14.3 percent of assets, into
Europe equity ETFs smashed the previous record of $4.4 billion,
9.8 percent of assets, in February 2015.
These funds have not posted a single daily outflow since
February 3. "Massive buying shows absolutely no sign of
slowing," Santschi said. "Europe equity ETFs already issued $950
million on the first two days of April, which is equal to 1.8
percent of the funds' assets."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)