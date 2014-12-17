(Repeats to insert dropped word "been" in 3rd paragraph)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Dec 17 A record run in U.S. stocks
does not appear to have won over one large investor pool:
Mom-and-pop retail investors.
Those investors have clearly favored international stock
funds over domestic choices this year, despite record high U.S.
equities prices.
Even brisk growth in the U.S. economy, which has been
outstripping that of many global peers, has not moved mutual
fund buyers, who have poured more than 50 times as much into
international funds as domestic funds in 2014.
So far this year, mutual fund buyers have added about $1.6
billion in net new cash to domestic stock funds, according to
data from Thomson Reuters unit Lipper.
"That's almost a rounding error," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper, noting the $87.5 billion of inflows
into non-domestic stock mutual funds.
Mutual funds are often thought to represent the behavior of
retail investors, with exchange-traded funds standing in for
institutional buyers such as hedge funds and pension funds.
Those figures contrast with how stocks have actually
performed this year. The S&P 500 is up about 7 percent,
while MSCI's all-country world index ex-U.S. is
down 9 percent.
It could be, then, that retail investors are looking to buy
cheap, Roseen said.
Or they could still have long memories of the credit crisis,
because household net worths slide sharply and have yet to
recover. "Either they've gotten smarter or they're just on
autopilot," Roseen said.
No less an investing authority than Warren Buffett has urged
ordinary people to invest in America. "In aggregate, American
business has done wonderfully over time and will continue to do
so," he wrote in his annual letter to investors this year.
"Though we invest abroad as well, the mother lode of
opportunity resides in America," wrote Buffett, the
second-richest person in the world, according to Forbes
magazine.
Certainly the U.S. economy is bounding past many other
developed nations. The world's biggest economy grew at a 3.9
percent annual pace in the third quarter. Compare that with
sluggish euro zone growth and a Japanese recession.
It could simply be that the numbers are not enough to
persuade retail investors, many of whom saw their assets plummet
during the crisis. The median net worth of U.S. households
slumped from $135,700 in 2007 to $81,400 in 2013, according to
the Pew Research Center.
Morningstar data also underscore the preference for
international funds among investors. The data, which does not
separate mutual funds from exchange-traded funds, shows that
U.S. equity funds attracted $39.8 billion in new cash in the 11
months to Nov. 30.
International equities, however, brought in $140.9 billion,
the data shows.
A separate category, called sector equity, which contains
funds that invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. equities, had
inflows of $51.0 billion.
"They (retail investors) don't have the confidence in the
market," said Neil Hennessy, chief investment officer of
Hennessy Funds.
While stocks are intangible, he said, people's houses are
all too real - and thus the fear of the financial crisis
lingers.
"That's where it gets scary," he said.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Steve Orlofsky)