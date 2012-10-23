By Mitch Lipka
Oct 23 Harold Moldoff, 81, is often billed as a
"fraud fighter" when he goes around to senior centers, condo
associations, town halls, churches - anywhere he can get an
audience - to warn his fellow seniors about falling victim to
financial scams.
After a career in retail, he has chosen to help fight fraud
as his retirement pastime. In the past 17 months alone, he has
done 61 presentations as a volunteer with AARP Consumer
Protection Speakers Bureau in New Hampshire.
Moldoff says he hears every few weeks from seniors at
presentations who admit to him that they've been swindled - but,
typically, with a pledge that he tells no one about it. "Very
few people are gutsy enough to raise their hands and say they
are a victim," he says.
At a recent summit on investor fraud run by the U.S.
Attorney's office in Connecticut, however, the stories were out
in the open. And the government was on hand to try to offer help
proselytizers like Moldoff, who are trying to raise awareness of
fraud in one of the most heavily victimized demographics.
At the event he attended in Stamford, Connecticut on Oct. 1,
speakers discussed an increase in scams involving reverse
mortgages, the failure of victims to have done any due diligence
on those they trust their money to, and a lack of skepticism
when an "investment counselor" asks for funds to be paid
directly to them.
Since last year, the U.S. Department of Justice says, it has
charged, brought to trial, taken pleas or received sentences for
more than 800 defendants in investor fraud cases. The amount
taken from victims exceeds $20 billion.
To help spread the word about fraud, the Justice Department
convened six regional summits earlier this month intended to
mobilize a wide range of troops - from the SEC to the FBI, local
police, AARP and The Better Business Bureau. The Stamford summit
was followed by similar events in Nashville, San Francisco,
Denver, Cleveland and Miami.
The government also set up the site stopfraud.gov to help
educate consumers about risks and warning signs.
"We have seen a sharp rise in the number of investor fraud
schemes," says David B. Fein, U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, who
hosted the first of the six summits. He says between 2008 and
2011, FBI statistics show at 136 percent increase in investor
fraud schemes. "Many of the schemes we are prosecuting have been
in process for five, 10, even 20 years."
The economy has played a part in that, Fein says. Those
operating a Ponzi scheme, for instance, can sustain it for a
long time - collecting money from new victims to ensure there's
money on hand when needed. But when fewer people are attracted
to the scheme, it can unravel. "As the waves recede you see
what's on the beach."
In many instances, the fraud is so sophisticated it becomes
easy to skip over the precautions, says U.S. Attorney Jerry
Martin of the Middle District of Tennessee, who hosted one of
the summits. So-called affinity fraud has been a big problem in
that part of the country.
"It shouldn't matter who you are investing with, you need to
do your homework," Martin says.
Gerri Walsh, president of the FINRA Investor Education
Foundation, who attended the summit in Connecticut, says a big
takeaway is that those who are being victimized come from all
demographics. "It's no longer exclusively older people. You
realize that victims are intelligent people who are not
vulnerable or isolated. There are signs that they miss when they
are in the moment."
Another attendee at the Stamford summit, Jackie Hotton
MacKnight of the Better Business Bureau in Connecticut, says the
summits helped bring together those with similar goals who would
not normally connect, such as law enforcement and advocacy
groups. They got to hear each others' presentations - allowing a
chance to refocus their own. A result, she was trained by
Walsh's group to go out and teach others to do presentations
about fraud prevention.
She is scheduled do a presentation in November for up to 600
attendees. "Our goal is to reach as many communities within
Connecticut as possible," she says.