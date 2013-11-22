A man watches television inside his currency exchange shop in New Delhi August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW YORK Investors worldwide poured $6 billion into stock funds in the week to Wednesday, marking the second straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows in the week to November 20 trounced the prior week's inflows of $200 million, data from the report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global, showed.

European stock funds reaped $1.9 billion in new cash over the weekly period, marking 21 straight weeks of inflows, the data showed.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks, however, had outflows of $100 million, marking the fourth straight week of outflows, according to the report.

Bond funds overall attracted $2.9 billion in new cash, reversing investor withdrawals of $2.7 billion the previous week. Emerging market bond funds had outflows of $1.4 billion, marking the eighth straight week of withdrawals. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)