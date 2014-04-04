NEW YORK, April 4 Fund investors worldwide poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 2, reversing the prior week's outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows reversed the prior week's $8.1 billion in outflows, but marked the biggest inflows in just two weeks given larger inflows in the week ended March 19, according to data from the report and fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $2.5 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, marking their first inflows in 23 weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $3.4 billion, reversing the prior week's $9.1 billion in outflows. {ID:nL5N0MW1ZQ]

Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1.4 billion in new cash for the second straight week, marking the 40th consecutive week of inflows into the funds according to the report, which also cited data from EPFR Global.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.9 billion in new cash, marking the largest inflows into the funds in eight weeks. Investors sought risky bonds and put $2.3 billion into high-yield bond funds and $1 billion into emerging market bond funds.

The inflows into high-yield bond funds marked their eighth straight week of new demand, while the inflows into emerging market bond funds marked their first inflows in 27 weeks.

Investors also sought safety and poured $1.1 billion into funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, marking their third straight week of inflows. Precious metals funds, meanwhile, posted $200 million in outflows, marking their first withdrawals in 7 weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)